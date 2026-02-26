National Congress ready to receive President Abinader for annual accountability address

Santo Domingo.- The National Congress has finalized preparations to receive President Luis Abinader, who will address the National Assembly on February 27 in fulfillment of his constitutional duty to report to the nation, as part of the commemoration of the 182nd anniversary of National Independence.

For the occasion, renovations and logistical arrangements were completed at the National Congress Palace, where President Abinader and Vice President Raquel Peña will be received with official and military honors by a bicameral commission. This will mark Abinader’s second accountability address of his second term, following his re-election in May 2024.

A total of 104 media outlets have been accredited to cover the event, along with press directors from government institutions. The 222 members of Congress—32 senators and 190 deputies—have been summoned, alongside representatives of the diplomatic corps, executive officials, leaders of autonomous institutions, business figures, and political party representatives.

Proceedings will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the opening of the first ordinary legislature of the 2026–2027 constitutional period, followed by the formation of bicameral commissions and a floral tribute at the Altar of the Fatherland. The joint session will be formally opened by Senate President Ricardo de los Santos, after which President Abinader will deliver his address, outlining the government’s budgetary performance, economic outlook, and priorities for the current fiscal year, as mandated by the Constitution.