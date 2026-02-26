New York to light 16 landmarks for Dominican Independence Day

New York.- The Dominican Republic’s Consul General in New York City, Jesús Vásquez Martínez, announced that this Friday, February 27, 16 iconic landmarks across New York State will be illuminated in red, white, and blue to mark Dominican National Independence Day, calling it a historic milestone for the Dominican community abroad.

Vásquez Martínez said the initiative represents an unprecedented gesture of recognition for the Dominican diaspora, highlighting its growth, contributions, and institutional visibility in New York. He expressed gratitude for the support of New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Adriano Espaillat, noting that their backing was key to making the initiative possible.

Among the sites to be illuminated are One World Trade Center, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge, the Empire State Plaza, the Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, and Niagara Falls, among other strategic locations statewide.

The consul invited Dominicans to join the celebration by displaying their flags and taking part in what he described as a powerful symbol of unity, dignity, and pride. He emphasized that February 27 will mark a turning point in the public recognition of the Dominican community’s role in New York.