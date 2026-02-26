Santo Domingo to host Chinese New Year 2026 Spring Festival

Santo Domingo.- The Jade Foundation for the Chinese Community, together with the Mayor’s Office of the National District and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, announced the celebration of the Chinese New Year 2026 – Year of the Horse, one of the most important cultural events of the Chinese calendar. The Spring Festival will take place on February 28 and March 1 in Santo Domingo.

The celebration will be held at the Pavilion of Nations, located in the Heroes Center on Enrique Jiménez Moya Avenue, and is open to the general public. Dominican families and members of the Chinese community will enjoy a wide-ranging cultural program that promotes cultural exchange, tourism, and multicultural integration in the Dominican Republic.

Activities include the 4th edition of the Chinese New Year 5K race, traditional Dragon and Lion dances, Chinese martial arts demonstrations, folkloric performances, and interactive cultural exhibits. Attendees can also explore a handicrafts and accessories bazaar, enjoy Paso Fino horse shows, learn about traditional practices such as acupuncture, and visit a large food area offering Chinese and international cuisine.

As part of the Chinese New Year tradition, the festival will feature raffles and the distribution of Hong Bao (red envelopes), symbols of prosperity, good fortune, and abundance. The celebration will close with a fireworks show, marking a vibrant and festive end to the event.

With this initiative, the Jade Foundation for the Chinese Community reaffirms its commitment to strengthening cultural ties between the Dominican Republic and China, positioning Santo Domingo as a hub for international cultural events and reinforcing values of friendship, diversity, and mutual understanding.