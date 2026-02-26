U.S. approves submarine power cable between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

Santo Domingo.- The U.S. Department of Energy has approved the submarine power cable project between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, formally notifying Caribbean Transmission Development Company (CTDC). The cross-border energy initiative, expected to be completed in 2031, will allow the transmission of up to 700 megawatts of electricity in both directions, strengthening regional energy security in the Caribbean.

According to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, the project will move forward with equipment procurement once the federal review process is fully completed. In the Dominican Republic, the submarine cable will connect to a new natural gas power plant to be built by CTDC exclusively for the project. In Puerto Rico, the interconnection will link to the island’s electrical grid through the Mayagüez substation.

CTDC must still finalize power purchase agreements with Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority and secure fuel supply contracts for the Dominican-based plant, while also obtaining remaining permits from energy and environmental authorities in both jurisdictions, including approval from Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau.

The company plans to energize the cable in January 2031. While the initial phase will help supply part of Puerto Rico’s electricity demand, the project also envisions enabling the future export of surplus solar energy from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic, positioning the interconnection as a key step toward Caribbean energy integration, grid resilience, and renewable energy exchange.