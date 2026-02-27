Government launches plan to eliminate obsolete wiring in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel), the National District Mayor’s Office (ADN), and the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies (CUED) signed a cooperation agreement to remove obsolete overhead wiring and reorganize infrastructure that negatively affects urban image and public safety in the National District.

The agreement was signed by Guido Gómez Mazara, president of Indotel’s Board of Directors; Celso Marranzini, president of CUED; and Carolina Mejía, mayor of the National District.

The initiative aims to reduce visual pollution caused by disorganized overhead cabling while minimizing risks to pedestrians, drivers, and the urban environment resulting from deteriorated or improperly installed infrastructure.

Gómez Mazara described the agreement as a shift from planning to action, emphasizing that the removal of obsolete cabling is not merely an aesthetic measure but a matter of public safety, urban mobility, and quality of life. He explained that the project will cover more than 300 kilometers, including the Colonial City, San Carlos, Cristo Rey, and other central and densely populated areas.

Mayor Mejía underscored that eliminating unsafe wiring is a priority for improving residents’ well-being and highlighted the importance of coordinated inter-institutional efforts to transform Santo Domingo’s public spaces.

Marranzini, meanwhile, stressed that regulating overhead electrical infrastructure is essential not only to improve the city’s appearance but also to ensure safety and continuity of electrical service.

The intervention will be carried out in stages and will include technical inspections, identification and labeling of active and obsolete cabling, dismantling and removal of unused infrastructure, area cleanup, and final validation by the participating institutions. Priority zones include the Colonial City, San Carlos, Cristo Rey, Los Girasoles, Bella Vista, Piantini, Naco, and major traffic corridors.

Under the agreement, Indotel will oversee regulatory coordination and overall project management; the ADN will supervise territorial execution, public space organization, and final cleanup; and CUED will provide technical support for the safe handling of electrical infrastructure. The institutions also agreed to maintain continuous monitoring to ensure effective implementation and measurable results in each intervened area.