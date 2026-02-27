President Abinader and other heads of state to attend Chilean presidential inauguration

Santo Domingo.- At least a dozen heads of state and government have confirmed their attendance at the inauguration of Chile’s president-elect José Antonio Kast, scheduled for March 11, according to official sources.

Among those expected to attend are Felipe VI, as well as the presidents of Argentina, Javier Milei, and Ecuador, Daniel Noboa. Kast, 59, will succeed outgoing president Gabriel Boric, becoming Chile’s first far-right president elected in a democratic process and a vocal defender of the regime of Augusto Pinochet.

Chile’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the attendance of the presidents of Bolivia, Costa Rica, Honduras, Hungary, Panama, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, along with the Prime Minister of Haiti. Several high-ranking international officials will also be present, including the Vice President of El Salvador, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, the Prime Minister of Curaçao, and the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition.

Following his electoral victory last December, Kast extended invitations to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, leaders he has openly praised. Neither has yet confirmed attendance, though both countries will be represented at the vice-presidential or ministerial level.

It remains unclear who will represent the United States at the ceremony. Kast has stated that he intends to align closely with U.S. President Donald Trump and confirmed he will attend a meeting of far-right leaders convened by Trump in Miami on March 7.