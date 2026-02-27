President Abinader presents 2025 accountability report to the nation

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will address the nation today to present his government’s achievements for 2025 and outline plans for the remainder of his term. This marks the second accountability address of his second term, following his re-election in May 2024.

The event will take place at the National Congress with the participation of legislators, senior government officials, the diplomatic corps, and political and business leaders. More than 100 media outlets and dozens of government press directors have been accredited.

The session coincides with the opening of the first ordinary legislature for the 2026–2027 constitutional period and follows a detailed ceremonial agenda, including military honors and a joint session of both legislative chambers, in accordance with Article 114 of the Dominican Constitution.