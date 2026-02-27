President Abinader receives first new driver’s license

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader received the first issuance of the Dominican Republic’s new driver’s license on Thursday, officially launching a modernized national licensing system designed to strengthen road safety, transparency, and technological efficiency.

The new license was presented by Milton Morrison, executive director of the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant), during a ceremony held at Blue Mall. Morrison emphasized that the reform restores full state control of the system and significantly raises security and service standards without increasing costs for citizens.

According to Intrant, the new model streamlines licensing procedures, improves oversight, and expands social inclusion by gradually incorporating more than one million motorcyclists who currently operate without licenses. The initiative is expected to contribute to improved driver training and a reduction in traffic accidents nationwide.

Morrison highlighted that the modernization will also boost government efficiency and generate economic benefits exceeding RD$1 billion, while expanding both national and international service coverage. He credited President Abinader’s support as key to advancing the project and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ethical data management and transparent public services.

Features of the new license

The new driver’s license replaces a system that had been in place for more than 20 years. Following a public bidding process, the contract was awarded to the Mobility ID Consortium. The document is produced using high-security polycarbonate and laser engraving and includes advanced security elements such as microtext, holograms, invisible inks, and UV printing.

The system integrates advanced biometric identification (ABIS), centralized digital records with auditable logs, and digitized theoretical and practical exams to ensure objective and verifiable evaluations. A second phase will introduce a Digital Driver’s License (mDL) aligned with ISO/IEC 18013-5 international standards.

Expanded coverage

The service will expand from 14 to 32 locations nationwide, covering all 31 provinces and the National District, and will double its international presence from five to ten consulates. Beginning Monday, March 2, the first phase will be available at designated offices in Greater Santo Domingo, several provinces, and abroad, including Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Madrid.

Additional offices across multiple provinces and international cities—including New Jersey, Barcelona, Puerto Rico, Brussels, and Zurich—will be incorporated in a second phase over the next 60 days.

Intrant clarified that replacing a valid, unexpired license is not mandatory, though citizens may opt to obtain the new version voluntarily.

“With the delivery of the first license to the President, the Dominican Republic enters a new era of mobility management—one that is safer, more transparent, technologically advanced, and firmly under state control,” Morrison concluded.