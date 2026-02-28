75% of Dominican households are overcrowded

According to the analysis, the overcrowding situation is especially alarming in the northern part of the country. Archive/LD

After an exhaustive analysis of the results of the X National Population and Housing Census 2022, Habitat for Humanity Dominican Republic (HPHRD) reveals an alarming reality: 75% of households in the country are overcrowded.

This situation prevents thousands of families from having the minimum space necessary for adequate human development.

The analysis, carried out by the organization’s Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning (MEAL) team, highlights that overcrowding is not just a matter of square meters, but also the impossibility of having functional areas for sleeping, cooking, and bathing with dignity.

“Living in overcrowded conditions directly impacts the health, privacy, and coexistence of Dominican families, affecting their quality of life,” the analysis states.

“When a home is too small for the number of inhabitants, it limits the ability of individuals to fully develop. Habitat for Humanity conceives of housing as a space where each area fulfills a clear function. If it is a kitchen, it must allow for cooking; if it is a bathroom, it must allow for bathing with dignity,” explains Cesarina Fabián, national director of Habitat for Humanity Dominican Republic.

Provinces with greater vulnerability

Data from the 2022 National Population and Housing Census reveal critical regional disparities in the country. According to an analysis by the MEAL team of Habitat for Humanity Dominican Republic, the situation is especially alarming in the northern region, where several provinces significantly exceed the national average overcrowding rate of 75%.

The precarious situation is most intensely concentrated in the following provinces. Hermanas Mirabal (Northeast Cibao) registers the highest rate at 86%; Santiago Rodríguez (Northwest Cibao) and Sánchez Ramírez (South Cibao) both present 85% overcrowding.

In the case of Dajabón (Northwest Cibao), it reaches 84%, and Monseñor Nouel (South Cibao) presents 83%.

“These figures underscore the urgent need to implement structural interventions that guarantee minimum and functional living spaces. For Habitat for Humanity, it is imperative to transform these homes so that every family member can thrive with the dignity, health, and privacy they deserve,” Fabián points out.

Actions and results

To address this challenge, Habitat for Humanity Dominican Republic conducts structural assessments to support families in expanding rooms, creating additional space, and improving internal layout.

To date, the organization’s work has transformed the lives of more than 57,000 families, eliminating overcrowding and significantly improving their well-being and health.

Finally, the organization emphasizes the importance of security of tenure. When intervening in a home to increase its market value, it is vital to ensure that the family legally owns the property to prevent displacement by third parties and to guarantee that the improvement is a permanent benefit.

On habitat for HUMANITY

Habitat for Humanity is a global non-profit organization working to ensure that everyone has a decent place to live. In the Dominican Republic, the organization has improved the living conditions of more than 57,000 families through structural interventions, home expansions, and internal layout improvements to combat overcrowding.

Through housing empowerment and the promotion of tenure security, Habitat seeks to transform communities and generate a positive and lasting impact on the health and well-being of Dominican families.