Government outlines achievements in health, sees there is a revolution

President Luis Abinader highlighted the Government’s achievements in health, including lower indicators in maternal and infant mortality, dengue fever, and high investment in infrastructure.

The president cited the high enrollment of subsidized individuals in the National Health Insurance (SeNaSa) and the coverage of high-cost medications for the population that requires them.

In 2025, the government delivered 30 healthcare facilities to the country, including hospitals, primary care centers, and diagnostic centers. These were constructed, expanded, or renovated with an investment of RD$2.659 billion or more. Among the facilities, the government mentioned the country’s largest regional hospital, built in San Francisco de Macorís, the surgical clinic at the Ciudad Sanitaria (Health City) complex, and a modern hospital in Dajabón.

In his address to the National Congress, President Abinader stated that the healthcare sector has undergone a true transformation, marked by significant investment in technology and medical equipment. More than RD$3.778 billion has been allocated to modern equipment, including CT scanners, mammography units, diagnostic imaging equipment, incubators, monitors, and cutting-edge technology, including, for the first time in the public healthcare network, three-dimensional mammography equipment with digital tomosynthesis.

The outlined achievements

In 2025, 92 health centers were equipped with new equipment, with an additional investment of RD$632 million, strengthening diagnostic capacity throughout the country. The public network offers a greater capacity to respond. To summarize progress in the health network, Abinader stated that 7,781,502 consultations were provided in 2025, an increase of 619,000 since 2019.

In 2025, 28,383,336 laboratory analyses were performed, and the number of images nearly doubled from 2,451,716 to 4,338,827, the president read in his speech. The Home Care Program made approximately 600,000 visits to vulnerable people in need.