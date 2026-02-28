Participants showcase skill and modernity in the parade on the boardwalk

More than 16,000 police and military personnel and 42 aircraft displayed their skills on land, air, and sea yesterday in the traditional Military Parade on the occasion of the celebration of the 182nd anniversary of National Independence on George Washington Avenue, which was led by President Luis Abinader along with Vice President Raquel Peña.

“Always firm,” shouted members of the Amphibious Special Forces units, Sharks, Cimarrones, Macheteros, Presidential Reaction Forces, Hunters, Paleros, ERD Rescue, Lincens, DIGESETT, DICRIM, who, with badges, equipment, clothing, and to the cry of “we are all one,” paraded under a burning sun.

Battalions from the Army, Navy, and Air Force of the Dominican Republic, units of the National Police, who displayed their modern equipment and operational skills to defend sovereignty and national security.

Also displaying their skills and modern equipment were the specialized bodies of Land Border Security (Cesfront); Metro and Cable Car (Cesmet); Fuel Control and Merchandise Trade (Ceccom); and Airport Security and Civil Aviation (Cesac).

Also, Port Security (Cesep), the Quiet City Task Force (FT-Ciutran), the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa), the canine units, and the marching bands.

Among the military equipment on display were the Furia armored vehicles, assembled by the Dominican Military Industry; cadets from the “Battle of Las Carreras” Military Academy performed the Weapons Manual in Silence in front of President Abinader.

As international guests and a sign of fraternity, military personnel from the Armed Forces of El Salvador and France were present.

Along with the president and vice president at the event were the first lady, Raquel Arbaje; the ministers Faride Raful, Eduardo Estrella, Carlos A. Fernández Onofre, Rafael Santos Badía, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, and Roberto Alvarez; and the director general of the PN, Andrés Modesto Cruz Cruz.