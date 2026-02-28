The Dominican Republic has recorded 31 cases of dengue so far in 2026.

Santo Domingo — Epidemiological bulletin number 6 from the Ministry of Public Health reports a cumulative total of 31 confirmed cases of dengue in the first weeks of 2026, with no deaths so far.

The institution reported that “cases have remained at low levels, falling within the successful and safe zones of the endemic channel, reflecting a reduced circulation of the virus.”

Authorities highlighted that the disease remains stable, without reaching alert or epidemic levels, and showed this week that only one confirmed case of dengue was reported.

Regarding leptospirosis, in 2026, the initial weeks showed a low-moderate level, but with an upward trend of 2, 4, 5, and 6 cases.

While influenza A (H3N2) has a “persistent and widely distributed circulation over time, with detections recorded in most epidemiological weeks”, according to data from the bulletin for epidemiological week 6.

The increase in cases seen in the last four months of last year extended into the first weeks of 2026, which, according to authorities, “reflects a pattern of prolonged transmission.”

“This behavior contrasts with that observed for other influenza subtypes, such as A( H1N1 )pdm09 and Influenza B , which have more defined and shorter peaks. Furthermore, the simultaneous co-circulation of H3N2 with respiratory syncytial virus, whose increase is marked in the second half of the year, as well as with SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses , is evident, creating a scenario of sustained multiple transmission,” reads the epidemiological report.

The Ministry of Public Health reported that it has strengthened epidemiological and virological surveillance, timely influenza vaccination in priority groups, and diagnostic and hospital capacity, anticipating the health system’s response, to reduce transmission, prevent hospitalizations and deaths, and strengthen the resilience of the health system in the face of high circulation of respiratory viruses.

As of week 6, 10 maternal deaths have been reported, predominantly of Haitian nationality (70%). A cumulative total of 38 infant deaths has been reported.

The event notification alarms from health facilities verified twelve cases of upper respiratory tract febrile disease, twelve of hemorrhagic febrile disease, ten viral parotitis, nine of eruptive febrile disease, eight of lower respiratory tract febrile disease, seven cases of meningitis, five of acute diarrheal disease, three of conjunctivitis, three cases of febrile disease, and three of chickenpox.