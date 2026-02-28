The renovated vendors’ plaza on Sosúa beach will be ready in March

The Dominican government will deliver the first stage of the renovation of the vendors’ plaza on the beach of Sosúa, Puerto Plata, in March, after a little more than five years since the beginning of the recovery and reorganization project of this coastline in 2021.

This was reported by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, who indicated that the plaza represents an investment of 500 million pesos to stimulate tourism and commercial activity in the area.

“Between March 15 and 20, we are handing over Sosúa beach, where we are eradicating prostitution and the abuse of our children and adolescents, and sending a clear message to the world that tourists looking for that should go elsewhere, because they will not be welcome in the Dominican Republic,” Collado emphasized during his participation in the forty-fifth edition of the Anato 2026 Tourism Showcase, held in Bogotá, Colombia.

Investments in water sports

The official highlighted that there are investments of around $400,000 in sponsorship for wave and wind sports tournaments being promoted in the Cabarete area, according to Diario Libre.

He noted that the institution he leads is interested in promoting the reorganization and revitalization of the area surrounding Playa Encuentro. He explained that, although the project is currently stalled due to legal issues, the institution already has the plans ready to carry out a similar intervention to the one undertaken in Sosúa.