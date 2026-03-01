Abinader on power outages: “They are unacceptable. They concern us and we are addressing them.”

In his sixth accountability speech, President Luis Abinader, stating that the Dominican electrical system has been a challenge for all governments, including his own, referred to the blackouts that have occurred in recent months.

The president stated that “significant investments” are being made in that sector and that international companies have been hired to “increase the security and stability of an increasingly diverse and complex system.”

“The failures that have occurred in the system are unacceptable. They concern us and we are addressing them ,” he said before referring to the investment his government has made in this sector.

The last general blackout recorded in the country occurred on Monday after 10 a.m., creating a collapse in the transportation system, the Santo Domingo Metro and the cable car, and in the daily lives of Dominicans.

This Thursday, after a meeting of the electricity sector with the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI) Failure Committee, it was reported that a new working session will be held on March 11 where the “preliminary results and corresponding measures” of the blackout will be presented.

According to information from the Minister of Energy and Mines, Joel Santos, this event was not due to any manual movement; ” it was a breakdown caused by an explosion, so we have to investigate what caused it and why it spread to the rest of the system.”

Another “blackout” occurred last November that also affected the subway and cable car service.

The problem originated at the San Pedro de Macorís substation, and was caused by the manipulation of a person.