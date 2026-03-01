Luis Abinader announces that Customs will accept credit card payments to simplify procedures

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – In his accountability speech, President Luis Abinader announced that the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) is working on a project to enable tax and customs fee payments via debit and credit cards.

“This measure simplifies the lives of our SMEs, expanding the channels to comply in an agile, simple and transparent manner, reducing friction, time and costs, as the DGII is already accepting,” the head of State highlighted in his address to the National Assembly.

In this regard, the DGA has launched a pilot payment system at various customs offices and airports across the country. Furthermore, the agency will implement SIGA/Web payments in the coming months.

In addition to these, PIN payments can be made with all credit cards from the Dominican Republic’s entire banking ecosystem.

“B” cause simplifying is also democratizing. And just as we modernized procedures and digitized services, we also transformed the way the State communicates, educates, and projects our values,” the president reaffirmed.