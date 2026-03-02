Cotuí, Dominican Republic.- The municipality of Cotuí recently transformed into a stage of history and environmental awareness during its annual carnival festivities. This celebration, recently designated as Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Dominican Nation, continues to distinguish itself from other regional festivities through its deep-rooted connection to local identity and its innovative approach to costume design. For generations, the community has managed to maintain the essence of its origins while adapting to modern social values.

A delegation from the Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur) played a central role in this year’s coverage, visiting the Sánchez Ramírez province to document the event’s evolution. As reported by journalist María Mercedes for the Adompretur official website, the press group was able to witness firsthand how the town integrates ancestral figures with a contemporary message. The presence of these communication professionals underscores the strategic alliance between the press and the preservation of Dominican folklore.

The parade featured the iconic papeluses, platanuses, and funduses, characters that define the visual landscape of this carnival. Unlike the more commercialized versions of the festival found elsewhere, Cotuí relies on the use of dried plantain leaves, shredded paper, and plastic bags to create elaborate costumes. This resourcefulness serves as a testament to the community’s ingenuity, turning discarded materials into artistic expressions that captivate thousands of spectators.

During the visit, Adompretur members engaged with local artisans and cultural leaders to understand the social impact of the celebration. The association highlighted how the carnival functions as a vehicle for social conscience, utilizing recycling as a core element of its aesthetic. By prioritizing authenticity over mass-produced masks, the province has established a sustainable model that protects the environment while honoring the memory of its African and Spanish ancestors.

The economic and touristic potential of the region was also a key point of discussion during the press tour. As the Senate recently approved the law declaring this carnival a national heritage, the role of specialized journalism becomes even more relevant. Adompretur’s involvement ensures that the unique characteristics of Sánchez Ramírez reach a global audience, positioning the province as a destination where culture and eco-tourism meet in perfect harmony.

The event concluded with a display of collective pride, reinforcing the idea that tradition can coexist with innovation. For the members of the press and the local participants, the Cotuí carnival remains a living museum of Dominican creativity. Through the lens of sustainability and the support of organizations like Adompretur, this cultural legacy is set to inspire future generations while maintaining the simplicity that makes it truly extraordinary.