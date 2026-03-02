Dominican trade groups meet to boost exports to Haiti

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Federation of Merchants and the Association of Border Exporters of Cement and Construction Materials held a strategic meeting aimed at strengthening trade ties with Haiti while promoting sustainable development in border communities.

Dominican Federation of Merchants president Iván de Jesús García met with representatives of Association of Border Exporters of Cement and Construction Materials to review the evolution of binational trade and discuss the need to adapt to changing economic conditions affecting cross-border commerce. García highlighted the value of closer collaboration to address shared challenges and seize new opportunities in trade with Haiti.

ASOEXPOFRONCEM president Carlos Morillo stressed that the alliance goes beyond commercial objectives, emphasizing the importance of incorporating social components that directly benefit border populations. He noted that economic growth must be accompanied by social well-being to ensure lasting impact in these communities.

Both organizations described the meeting as a milestone in institutional cooperation, laying the groundwork for a joint agenda to boost exports of cement and construction materials to Haiti while fostering positive economic and social effects in border provinces. Discussions also focused on identifying common challenges, exploring growth opportunities, and developing strategies to promote greater stability and sustainability in cross-border business operations.

The two associations agreed that the partnership seeks not only to strengthen their members but also to generate a multiplier effect in local economies dependent on trade with Haiti, opening a new phase of collaboration centered on formal trade, exports, and the comprehensive development of border communities.