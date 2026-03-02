MOPC announces partial closure at República de Colombia–Jacobo Majluta intersection

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) announced that it will implement a partial closure at the intersection of República de Colombia Avenue and Jacobo Majluta Avenue to begin construction of a new overpass aimed at easing traffic congestion in the area.

The closure took effect on Sunday, March 1, and will remain in place for several months as the project advances through its various stages. During this period, temporary traffic diversions will be activated near the construction zone to maintain vehicle circulation and reduce congestion.

According to the MOPC, the grade-separation project at this busy intersection seeks to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety, and reduce delays at one of the capital’s most heavily traveled points. The detour routes will be clearly signposted and supported by traffic control measures and guidance personnel to assist drivers.

Authorities urged motorists to use alternate routes whenever possible, respect traffic signage, follow instructions from authorized personnel, and allow extra travel time to avoid delays. The ministry apologized for any temporary inconvenience caused by the construction and thanked the public for its cooperation as work moves forward on the infrastructure improvement.