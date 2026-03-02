Santiago Carnival 2026 closes with massive celebration

Santiago.- The 2026 Santiago Carnival came to a vibrant close on Sunday with a massive celebration that turned Central Park into a showcase of Dominican culture, tradition, and tourism, drawing thousands of residents and visitors in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

Santiago Mayor Ulises Rodríguez highlighted the carnival as the city’s most authentic cultural expression, pointing to iconic characters such as the lechones, roba la gallina, pepineros, bolleros, and the recently incorporated marolas as symbols of popular creativity. He emphasized that the event has grown into a safe, inclusive celebration that brings together families from across the country and abroad, reinforcing its local, national, and international relevance.

The grand finale reaffirmed the carnival’s status as a cultural landmark, with dozens of troupes and traditional characters filling Central Park with color, music, and elaborate costumes. The parade began at 2:30 p.m. with the Carnival Queen and King, followed by emblematic groups including Los Tuareg, Roba la Gallina, Las Marchantes, Fantasía Egipcia, and a special performance by Los Guloyas of San Pedro de Macorís, recognized as a living expression of Dominican cultural heritage. Numerous organized groups and comparsas completed the official parade route, while the popular Roco Train continued its festive procession alongside performers.

The celebration concluded with a high-energy musical showcase featuring leading Dominican artists, entertaining thousands well into the night. Organizers maintained strict security and logistical coordination throughout the event, ensuring orderly celebrations and broad family participation. The strong presence of national and international visitors underscored the carnival’s positive impact on the local economy, particularly in tourism, hospitality, and commerce in Santiago de los Caballeros.

The 2026 edition also expanded its digital reach through televised coverage and live broadcasts on YouTube over four Sundays, strengthening its international projection. During the closing parade, several individuals were honored for their long-standing contributions to preserving and promoting the carnival tradition.

With an enthusiastic turnout and a festive spirit that filled the city, the Santiago Carnival 2026 concluded as a resounding success, reaffirming its place among the Dominican Republic’s most important cultural celebrations and solidifying Santiago’s role as a leading destination for cultural tourism and major events.