Tourist bus crash in La Romana leaves two dead, multiple injured

La Romana.- Two people died and at least 19 others were injured following a serious traffic accident involving a tourist bus on the stretch of road known as La Curva de Cumayasa, in the municipality of Villa Hermosa.

Authorities confirmed that both fatalities were foreign nationals. Ivelisse Mercedes Méndez, who visited the Villa Hermosa Municipal Hospital, reported that one tourist arrived at the medical center without vital signs, while a second victim—believed to be a Canadian national—died at the scene of the crash.

Hospital officials said that 10 injured patients were transported directly to the facility. Nine were treated and stabilized, while one victim was pronounced dead upon arrival. Dr. Miguel Quezada, director of the Villa Hermosa Municipal Hospital, confirmed that emergency protocols were immediately activated to manage the influx of patients.

The response was coordinated by the National Emergency and Security System 911, which deployed 12 ambulances—nine from the Directorate of Emergency Services for Outpatient Care and three from Comipol. Additional support included units from the National Police, the Villa Hermosa Fire Department, the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, and the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation.

Authorities stated that the situation is still under evaluation as investigations continue. The 911 System reiterated its commitment to rapid, coordinated emergency response and urged the public to yield to emergency vehicles to ensure timely assistance.