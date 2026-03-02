Vice President Peña, U.S. Ambassador tour Dominican tobacco industry

Santiago.- Vice President Raquel Peña and U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos toured tobacco plantations, factories, and key institutions in the Cibao region this Monday, highlighting the industry’s growth and its strong contribution to the Dominican economy.

The visit underscored the sustained expansion of the tobacco sector, from cultivation to manufacturing, and its significant role in job creation and exports. Both officials agreed on the agricultural potential of the Cibao and described the tour as an opportunity to closely assess one of the country’s most important industries while strengthening dialogue on future initiatives that promote flagship products from both nations.

The tour began at the Tobacco Institute, where director Iván Hernández presented updated sector data. Since 2020, tobacco exports have grown by 44 percent, increasing from US$951.9 million to more than US$1.359 billion in 2025. The United States remains the industry’s main market, and the Dominican Republic continues to lead globally in the production of premium handmade cigars, recognized for quality, tradition, and innovation.

Peña emphasized that tobacco cultivation is a core part of the country’s productive identity and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector. At INTABACO, the delegation toured planting, curing, and artisanal production areas, observing the fully manual manufacturing process and the diverse tobacco varieties grown in the region.

The visit continued at the La Aurora Cigar Factory, the country’s oldest tobacco company, which exports to more than 90 international markets. Officials toured its industrial facilities and historical museum, showcasing more than a century of tradition and contribution to national economic development.