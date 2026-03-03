Abinader announces 150 million tons of rare earth reserves in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that the Dominican Republic has confirmed more than 150 million tons of rare earth reserves, positioning the country as a potential key player in the global strategic minerals market. The statement was made during his annual address before the National Assembly on Independence Day.

According to the president, international laboratory tests have verified the high purity and commercial viability of the rare earth elements discovered. Rare earth minerals are essential for manufacturing advanced technologies such as smartphones, semiconductors, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, aerospace equipment, and military defense systems. Abinader emphasized that developing and refining these minerals could become the country’s main non-tax source of income, significantly boosting economic growth and foreign investment.

To manage exploration and exploitation, the government created the state-owned Empresa Minera Dominicana (Emidom) in August 2024. Exploration efforts are currently underway in Pedernales, within the Ávila mining reserve, which was declared a fiscal mining reserve in 2018. The project has received technical support from the University of Barcelona and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, reinforcing its scientific and strategic backing.