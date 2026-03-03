Army Chief tours northern border, says area “under control”

Dajabón.- The Commanding General of the Dominican Army, Major General Jorge Iván Camino Pérez, toured several military detachments and checkpoints along the northern border to assess security measures in place along the frontier with Haiti.

The inspection began at the Manzanillo detachment in Montecristi and continued along the perimeter fence between boundary markers one and 79, covering posts, watchtowers, and detachments under Army control from Montecristi to Dajabón. At the Beller Fortress in Dajabón, Camino Pérez reported that in February more than 14,000 undocumented migrants were handed over to the Dirección General de Migración (DGM), while 85 individuals were referred to the Public Ministry for various alleged crimes. He stated that the border remains “under control and in order.”

The general also visited Río Limpio in Elías Piña province with local authorities to review the site where a new Army detachment will soon be established at the community’s request. The tour continued through the Las Rosas and Guayajayuco outposts and concluded at the bridge over the Artibonito River in Guayajayuco.