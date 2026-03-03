Chaos reported as Intrant begins issuing new licenses

Although more than 1,800 citizens had scheduled appointments for the first day in an effort to ensure organization, offices quickly became overcrowded. People from various provinces traveled early to secure their document, while others said they wanted to renew their licenses before inspections begin. Intrant reminded the public that there is an extension until March 20 for expired licenses without penalties.

At different service points — including Multicentro Churchill, Blue Mall, Sambil, and Intrant’s Licensing Directorate — users reported slow service, system failures, equipment installation delays, and a lack of organization. In some locations, customers stood for hours under the sun, while in others employees had to call names aloud due to the absence of proper ticketing systems. Complaints also emerged over alleged preferential treatment and the lengthy process, which requires prior bank payment before completing the procedure.

Intrant officials, including cabinet director Obniel Salcedo, confirmed that all drivers, including motorcycle owners, must renew their licenses at authorized centers such as Multicentro, Blue Mall, Puntos GOB, and other offices. Citizens called on the institution to improve logistics and speed up service, noting that many only have limited time in the mornings to complete the process.