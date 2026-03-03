Deportations reach 67,940 in first two months of 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dirección General de Migración (DGM) reported that 30,799 foreigners in irregular immigration status were deported in February through border crossings with Haiti, following nationwide operations supported by military and police forces. With these figures, total deportations in the first two months of 2026 reached 67,940.

Between February 26 and 28, authorities detained 2,405 individuals, including operations carried out by the Dominican Army, National Police, Navy, and the Specialized Border Security Corps (CESFRONT). During that same period, 2,353 people were deported. On March 1, an additional 666 undocumented foreigners were detained and 760 deported through the main border points of Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní, and Pedernales.

Operations were conducted across Greater Santo Domingo, the National District, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Montecristi, La Romana, La Altagracia, Azua, Baní, Barahona, and several border communities. The DGM reiterated that it will continue strengthening immigration controls nationwide in coordination with security agencies, while ensuring respect for human rights and due process during detentions and deportations.