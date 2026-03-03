Government announces ambitious sanitation plan from Boca Chica to Punta Cana

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that an extensive sanitation program will begin this March, targeting more than 200 kilometers of coastline from Boca Chica to Verón-Punta Cana.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is expected to benefit nearly one million people by improving sanitation systems, expanding access to drinking water, and strengthening environmental protection in key eastern communities.

Areas set to benefit include Boca Chica, San Pedro de Macorís, La Romana, Higüey, and the Verón-Punta Cana tourist district—strategic hubs for the country’s economy and tourism industry. The president described the project as a major step forward in modernizing the Dominican Republic’s public health and coastal infrastructure planning.