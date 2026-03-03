Journalist calls for legal action over alleged harassment at military parade

Santo Domingo.- Article 24-97 of the Dominican Penal Code defines harassment as any conduct—whether isolated or repeated—that intimidates a person and affects their physical, emotional, or psychological integrity. Under the law, harassment, including sexual harassment, is punishable by one to 12 years in prison, fines of up to six minimum wages, and other court-imposed measures.

Journalist Isis Álvarez condemned what she described as an act of ridicule and sexual harassment against military personnel during the Independence Day parade organized by the Ministry of Defense. Speaking on the radio program El Gobierno de la Tarde on Z101, she argued that the annual military parade is a solemn national event that represents discipline, institutional strength, and patriotism, and therefore demands respect.

Álvarez rejected attempts to portray the incident as a harmless joke, saying that while some may have found it amusing, it was offensive and degrading to others. She maintained that such behavior should carry legal consequences under the Penal Code and called on authorities—including the National Police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Ministry of Women—to investigate the case, seek accountability, and reinforce respect for dignity and equality in public spaces.