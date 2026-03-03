Labor Ministry to launch child labor-free certification seal

Santo Domingo.- Labor Minister Eddy Olivares announced that the Ministry of Labor will implement a certification seal against child labor, promoted by Save the Children, as part of the government’s support for initiatives aimed at protecting children’s rights in the Dominican Republic.

The voluntary seal will allow companies, institutions, and social organizations to certify compliance with responsible child protection standards and demonstrate their commitment to eradicating child labor. Olivares emphasized that safeguarding children is a national priority and stressed that sustainable development cannot be achieved without guaranteeing their protection.

He also highlighted the role of Juan Tomás Díaz, president of Save the Children, praising his leadership and social responsibility within the private sector. The minister underscored that collaboration between the State, international organizations, and businesses is essential to building a country free of child labor, with the certification expected to become a national benchmark for good corporate practices and child protection efforts.