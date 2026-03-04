Abinader opens international symposium on criminal investigation reform

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader led the opening of the First International Symposium on Criminal Investigation, Science and Innovation against Crime, describing it as a historic step toward a prosecution model grounded in science, intelligence, and strategic technology use. Addressing more than 400 national and international delegates, he said lasting peace depends on technical evidence and closing loopholes that allow impunity to persist.

The symposium forms part of the modernization and technological upgrade plan for the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DICRIM), aimed at shifting from a reactive approach to one driven by data, interoperability, and transparency. Abinader stressed that police reform goes beyond uniforms and equipment, representing a deep institutional transformation based on scientific methods and smart management. He announced that discussions will culminate in the signing of a ten-point code of good police conduct to guide investigative actions nationwide, to be endorsed by top police authorities to ensure implementation.

Interior and Police Minister Faride Raful said the event addresses pressing challenges such as organized crime investigations, interagency data sharing, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence while safeguarding due process. She noted that joint task forces have already contributed to reducing homicides and dismantling criminal groups. National Police Director Andres Modesto Cruz Cruz added that modern crime is increasingly technological and transnational, requiring a strategic and ethical response built on rigorous methodology and respect for human dignity. The symposium is part of the broader reform of the National Police, seeking to consolidate a more scientific, transparent, and professional investigative model aligned with international standards and focused on reducing impunity.