Avancemos urges contingency plan amid Middle East war impact

Santo Domingo.- The political organization Avancemos warned that the escalating war in the Middle East will have negative repercussions for the Dominican Republic and urged the government to implement an urgent contingency plan to protect the productive sector and households from the fallout.

Its leader, Carlos Amarante Baret, said the conflict has already driven oil prices up by more than 8% and natural gas by nearly 20%, while major stock markets have recorded significant losses, including declines on Dow Jones Industrial Average. He cautioned that these shifts in global markets will inevitably affect the country’s inflation rate and exchange rate.

Amarante questioned whether authorities have evaluated how rising fuel costs could increase the national oil bill, electricity rates, agricultural production expenses, and ultimately the prices of food and medicine. He stressed that governing requires anticipation and called for concrete measures to shield the middle class and the most vulnerable sectors, who would feel the impact most directly in their household economies.

According to Avancemos, the uncertainty generated by the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran demands decisive action from the government to mitigate potential economic and social consequences at home.