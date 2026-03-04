CAMAARD promotes “Barahona cradle of Larimar” campaign

Barahona.- The Chamber of Commerce and Handicraft Production Foundation of the Dominican Republic (CAMAARD) is urging artisans and entrepreneurs to join the campaign “Barahona Cradle of Larimar,” an initiative aimed at rebranding the southern province to highlight its unique gemstone heritage.

The proposal, promoted by master goldsmith Julio Humberto Fricá and backed by CAMAARD, seeks to replace the current slogan, “Barahona, the Pearl of the South,” with one that underscores the province as the only place in the world where larimar—blue pectolite—is found. CAMAARD president Valentín Guerrero said the organization began supporting the idea as soon as it was consulted and is now working to formalize a proposal for presentation to lawmakers.

Guerrero argued that the change could strengthen tourism promotion, reinforce cultural identity, and enhance the commercial positioning of larimar as a national symbol. In 2025, the stone received the international certification “Of Barahona Origin” from the World Intellectual Property Organization after recognition in 18 countries, a milestone that advocates say should be leveraged to consolidate the country’s brand.

Through CAMAARD and the SELECTA-RD exhibition platform, a commission is being formed—including Fricá—to seek support from government officials and legislators. In the coming days, organizers plan to circulate a public registration form to gather backing from individuals and institutions interested in advancing the initiative.