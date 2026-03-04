Chamber of Deputies approves National Alert System bill

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday approved in first reading a bill creating a legal framework for the prevention of disappearances and imminent danger situations, along with the establishment of the National Alert System (Alerta RD).

The initiative, introduced by Representatives Liz Mieses and Carmen Ligia Barceló, aims to enable the immediate and widespread dissemination of information on missing persons, mobilizing state institutions, media outlets, and civil society to support search, location, recovery, and protection efforts—particularly for vulnerable individuals.

Beyond missing persons cases, the proposed legislation sets out clear protocols for detecting, communicating, and managing alerts related to natural disasters, health emergencies, public safety threats, and environmental incidents. The goal is to ensure coordinated and efficient action by authorities, reduce the impact of crises, and safeguard citizens’ lives and well-being through a strengthened early response system.