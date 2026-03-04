Experts urge legal framework before granting space for rocket launches

Santo Domingo.- Experts are warning that if a private company builds and operates a rocket launch platform in the Dominican Republic, the State would bear full international responsibility for any consequences, regardless of the operator’s private status. The caution comes as the government prepares to cede land, grant permits and licenses, and facilitate airspace access for a satellite port project in Pedernales to be developed by the U.S.-based Launch On Demand.

Specialists stress that under international law, there is no State “neutrality” in space activities: everything launched from national territory ultimately falls under the host country’s responsibility. In the event of accidents, falling debris, environmental damage, satellite interference, or covert military use, it would be the Dominican government—not the operating company—that must answer to the international community. Although authorities could later pursue legal action against the firm, diplomatic and reputational damage would be unavoidable.

Among the key risks cited are the potential development of dual-use technologies, since a satellite rocket is technically similar to a long-range missile. Without strict oversight, experts warn the country could inadvertently facilitate covert propulsion tests, prohibited technology transfers, or third-party military uses masked as commercial operations. They also caution that in countries with weak institutional controls, private operators often seek sweeping tax exemptions, autonomous zones with restricted state access, limits on audits, and international arbitration clauses—arrangements that can amount to a functional cession of sovereignty.

To mitigate these risks, analysts recommend establishing a clear and robust legal framework before any territory or airspace is granted. Minimum requirements should include full sovereign control with permanent inspection rights; the presence of civil, military, and environmental authorities; and the government’s power to suspend launches without automatic compensation. They also call for a national space law, a dedicated space or inter-institutional authority, a national registry of space objects, and a strict sanctions regime to prevent legal vulnerability. Contracts should explicitly prohibit offensive military use, weapons testing, and subleasing without state authorization.

In addition, experts argue that private operators must secure multi-million-dollar international insurance policies, sovereign bonds, and comprehensive liability coverage for environmental, civil, commercial, and diplomatic damages, since conventional insurance is insufficient for space activities. Independent environmental and social impact assessments—covering acoustic effects, toxic waste, marine and airspace impact, exclusion zones, and potential displacement—should not be financed directly by the company.

Finally, they emphasize the need for verifiable national benefits, including concrete technology transfer, qualified local employment, preferential state access to launches, and participation in strategic decisions. “When a private company launches rockets from your territory, you are not renting land—you are lending your sovereignty,” one expert noted, underscoring that without prior legislation, strict oversight, and enforceable controls, the country would assume all associated risks.