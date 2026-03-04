U.S. Embassy donates assistive devices to Conadis

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic, through the United States Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, donated a range of assistive devices to the National Council on Disability (CONADIS) to support people with disabilities across the country.

The contribution includes wheelchairs, canes, crutches, disposable diapers, and other essential supplies, strengthening CONADIS’ capacity to provide technical aids that promote greater mobility, autonomy, and quality of life for beneficiaries.

The event was attended by comedian Liondy Osoria and other members of the disability community, as well as U.S. representatives. U.S. Ambassador Leah Francis Campos praised CONADIS for its ongoing commitment to advancing inclusion and improving conditions for people with disabilities in the Dominican Republic.