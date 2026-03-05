Arajet unveils 14th aircraft honoring “Salto de Jimenoa”

Santo Domingo.- Dominican flag carrier Arajet announced the arrival of its 14th aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 named “Salto de Jimenoa,” honoring one of the Dominican Republic’s most iconic natural attractions in Jarabacoa, La Vega province. The aircraft landed at Las Américas International Airport and forms part of the airline’s initiative to name its planes after protected areas and ecological reserves to promote the country’s biodiversity abroad. Other aircraft in its fleet bear names such as Pico Duarte, Los Tres Ojos, Bahía de las Águilas, and Isla Saona.

The company highlighted that Salto de Jimenoa, a prominent waterfall along the Jimenoa I and II rivers, is a symbol of Dominican ecotourism, known for its mountainous landscapes and adventure tourism appeal. CEO and founder Víctor Pacheco Méndez said the new aircraft strengthens Arajet’s operational capacity while reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable business model that supports local economic growth and international connectivity. He noted that each aircraft named after a natural landmark serves as an ambassador of Dominican biodiversity and responsible tourism.

Senator Rogelio Genao of La Vega province underscored the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in promoting sustainable tourism and positioning the country as a competitive Caribbean destination. Since launching operations in 2022, Arajet has expanded its route network from its bases in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, contributing to tourism growth, job creation, and environmental initiatives such as reforestation and conservation programs, while operating a modern, fuel-efficient fleet designed to reduce emissions and operating costs.