Carolina Mejía Launches comprehensive renovation of Enriquillo Park

Santo Domingo.- National District Mayor Carolina Mejía inaugurated the renovation of Enriquillo Park, a comprehensive revitalization project with an investment of more than RD$234 million aimed at transforming the park and its surrounding area in the Villa Francisca sector.

During the ceremony, Mejía thanked President Luis Abinader for supporting the initiative and said the project will benefit both local residents and the thousands of commuters who pass through the area daily. She emphasized the importance of community participation to maintain the renewed space, noting that the investment will be worthwhile if citizens preserve the park with respect and cleanliness.

The project includes the expansion of the park, renovation of the Paseo de los Lectores, a new Municipal Police station, and a service building equipped with a multipurpose room and medical clinic. Children’s play areas for different age groups were also redesigned. Architect Marcos Barinas, who led the planning of the project, said the renovation goes beyond physical improvements and seeks to strengthen community integration. Located in the historic Villa Francisca neighborhood and originally inaugurated in 1930, the park sits at a major transportation hub where multiple intercity terminals and urban bus routes converge. The renovation is part of Mejía’s broader urban renewal program, through which more than 210 parks and plazas have been restored across the capital during her administration.