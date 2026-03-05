Construction of Cabo Rojo Airport advances on schedule

Pedernales.- Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza reported that construction of the Cabo Rojo International Airport is progressing on schedule as part of the government’s plan to boost tourism development in the southern region.

During a tour of the project site in the Tres Charcos community of Oviedo, Pedernales, Paliza said the airport’s runway is currently entering the paving phase and is expected to be completed by September. The visit brought together officials from several institutions involved in the project to review progress and coordinate the next stages of construction.

Among those present were Sigmund Freund, executive director of the Pro Pedernales Trust; Víctor Pichardo, head of the Airport Department; Igor Rodríguez of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation; and Alfonso Rodríguez of the Dominican Electricity Transmission Company. Officials reviewed the construction timeline, including work on the runway, taxiways, drainage system, road access, and electrical infrastructure.

Authorities also confirmed that the control tower is expected to be completed by December, with the equipment procurement process already underway. The airport is a key component of the broader Cabo Rojo tourism project, which aims to stimulate economic growth in the south of the Dominican Republic.