FARD deploys first 10 Dominican-assembled TP-75 Dulus planes

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has commissioned its first ten TP-75 Dulus military aircraft assembled locally, marking a milestone in the development of its aeronautical patrol and training industry. The fleet operates from San Isidro Air Base under the Dominican Air Force (FARD) through a strategic partnership with the Italian firm Fly Legend.

The inaugural flight was held on December 12, 2023, in the presence of President Luis Abinader, who has backed the initiative since its inception through the creation of the Public Trust for the Development of the National Aeronautical and Space Industry. Since entering service, the aircraft have logged 1,769 flight hours in training and patrol missions, generating an estimated RD$208.3 million in savings for the state. With an operating cost of about US$60 per flight hour, the program has optimized resources allocated to air defense and surveillance.

The TP-75 Dulus aircraft are currently deployed in border patrol operations along the Haiti frontier and over protected areas to strengthen airspace monitoring and prevent environmental threats. Missions are coordinated from the Southern Command at Barahona Air Base, covering provinces including Montecristi, Dajabón, Elías Piña, Independencia, and Pedernales. The project has also drawn interest from countries such as Guyana, Honduras, Guatemala, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, and Peru, which are evaluating potential acquisitions of the aircraft.