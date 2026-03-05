France and Dominican Republic launch Regional Academy for Combating Organized Crime

Santo Domingo.- The governments of France and the Dominican Republic announced the creation of a Regional Academy for Combating Organized Crime, which will operate at the facilities of the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) to train Caribbean security forces.

The initiative builds on a decade of cooperation between both countries through the Support Program for the Fight Against Organized Crime in the Caribbean Region (ALCORCA), led by the French Embassy and the DNCD, which focuses on strengthening the training of anti-drug agents across the region.

As part of the new phase of collaboration, DNCD president Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa met with French Ambassador Sonia Barbry and representatives of France’s Directorate of Security and Defense Cooperation to finalize project details. Plans include the construction of an educational facility that will host courses, seminars, and a regional documentation center on narcotics. French authorities also proposed opening the initiative to participation from other European and allied countries committed to combating transnational organized crime, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s operational capacity against drug trafficking under the security policy promoted by President Luis Abinader.