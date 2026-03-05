Indomet warns of intensifying showers and rough seas

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported that a trough interacting with east-northeast winds and local geographic conditions will bring increased cloud cover and rainfall across much of the country this Thursday.

Meteorologist Heriberto Fabián said scattered showers are expected from early morning, particularly along the Atlantic coast. Rainfall is forecast to become more widespread and intense after midday, with periods of moderate to heavy downpours, possible thunderstorms, and isolated wind gusts. Provinces likely to be affected include La Altagracia, Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, San Pedro de Macorís, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, La Vega, San Cristóbal, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Espaillat, La Romana, El Seibo, and Greater Santo Domingo.

Maritime conditions will also deteriorate on both the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts. Authorities are advising operators of small, fragile, and medium-sized vessels to remain in port due to strong winds and rough seas, and are urging the public to consult official agencies before engaging in any maritime activities.