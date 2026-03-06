Abinader to join Trump summit in Miami this weekend

Santo Domingo.- Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic, will travel to Miami this Friday to participate in a high-level regional summit convened by Donald Trump, president of the United States. The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, is titled the Shield of the Americas Summit and aims to promote freedom, security, and prosperity across the Western Hemisphere.

According to the White House, the summit will bring together leaders from 12 countries in the region to discuss coordinated responses to major regional challenges. Among the main topics on the agenda are illegal and mass migration, as well as security threats posed by criminal gangs, drug trafficking networks, and terrorist groups. The meeting also seeks to establish a cooperation bloc that will address issues of shared regional and international interest.

The event will be held at the Trump National Doral Miami and represents the first regional gathering of Western Hemisphere leaders convened by President Trump since returning to the White House. Leaders invited to participate include José Antonio Kast of Chile, Rodrigo Paz of Bolivia, Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica, Javier Milei of Argentina, Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, Daniel Noboa of Ecuador, Nasry Asfura of Honduras, José Raúl Mulino of Panama, Santiago Peña of Paraguay, and Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago.

For the Dominican Republic, participation in the summit represents an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic alliances and reaffirm its role as a strategic partner in the Caribbean. The government says the meeting also reflects its commitment to multilateral dialogue and active engagement in regional decision-making processes aimed at promoting economic development and political stability across the Americas.