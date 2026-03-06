Civil Defense reviews Holy Week 2026 safety plan

Santo Domingo.- Juan Salas, executive director of the Dominican Civil Defense and president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), led a coordination meeting this Friday with the institution’s 32 provincial directors to review preparations for the Holy Week 2026 Operational Plan.

During the meeting at Civil Defense headquarters, Salas stressed the importance of preventive work ahead of one of the busiest travel periods in the Dominican Republic, when thousands of people head to beaches, highways, and religious sites across the country. He said the institution is updating its strategy to ensure volunteers and response teams are ready to assist the public before, during, and after any emergency.

The operational plan, presented by deputy director and operations chief Delfín Rodríguez, includes the installation of first aid stations nationwide and the prior identification of beaches that will be closed to prevent accidents. Authorities also encouraged citizens to consult the official Civil Defense website for the updated list of permitted and restricted beaches.

Salas called on the population to act responsibly during the holiday period, emphasizing prevention, coordination among institutions, and public awareness. He also urged citizens to observe Holy Week as a time of reflection and prudence while traveling or participating in recreational activities.