Luis Encarnación appointed Director of Electoral Observatory for Latin America

Santo Domingo.- The International Conservative Leadership Council (ICLC) has appointed political leader and international observer Luis Encarnación as Director of the Electoral Observatory for Latin America, a position aimed at strengthening democratic integrity, institutional transparency, and the credibility of electoral processes across the region.

Encarnación, who holds a degree in political science and public administration, has built a career as an accredited electoral observer before courts and electoral bodies in several countries in the Americas. In his new role, he will coordinate election observation initiatives, technical analysis, and international cooperation efforts focused on promoting democratic standards and institutional stability in Latin America.

The appointment comes at a time when several countries in the region face challenges related to citizen trust in institutions and the consolidation of the rule of law. From the Dominican Republic, where he currently resides, Encarnación will lead collaboration with academic institutions, civil society organizations, and international partners to promote transparent and reliable electoral processes.

In 2023, Encarnación received the Youth Leadership Award from the The Napolitans Victory Awards, recognizing his emerging leadership and commitment to political training and institutional strengthening in Latin America. According to the International Conservative Leadership Council, the appointment also reinforces the organization’s presence in the region and its efforts to promote democratic governance, civic responsibility, and institutional development.