Man wanted by U.S. authorities arrested in Constanza

Santo Domingo.- Agents from the Special Department II for the Investigation of International Organized Crime (DEICROI) arrested Carlos Manuel Martínez de León, who is wanted by United States authorities for his alleged involvement in crimes related to the distribution of child pornography.

The suspect was located and detained on Matilde Viñas Street, near the police station in the municipality of Constanza, following intelligence and investigative work carried out by agents. Authorities reported that the arrest was made in compliance with a resolution issued by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Dominican Republic, as part of the judicial process linked to an extradition request filed by U.S. authorities.

During the operation, agents seized a cell phone, personal documents, and other belongings that may provide relevant information for the investigation. Martínez de León was later transferred under strict security to the headquarters of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), where he will remain in custody while legal procedures related to the extradition process continue under international judicial cooperation mechanisms between the Dominican Republic and the United States.