Police arrest teacher accused of assaulting two-year-old at daycare

Santo Domingo.- A 26-year-old teacher was arrested after a viral video allegedly showed her assaulting a two-year-old girl at a daycare center in eastern Santo Domingo.

The National Police detained Yamelsy Matos Beltré at the “Mi Segundo Hogar/Little Steps” educational center, located in the Ozama sector of Santo Domingo Este. She arrived at the school accompanied by her lawyers, reportedly intending to take responsibility for the incident. Authorities transported her from the scene in a police vehicle under heavy security, although officials have not yet confirmed the facility where she is being held.

Officials from School District 10-04 were present at the center and stated that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to preliminary reports, a meeting was held between education authorities, the teacher, and school staff before the arrest. The case sparked widespread outrage on social media after footage surfaced showing the alleged assault, prompting calls for authorities to take action.