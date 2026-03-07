“Shield of the Americas” Luis Abinader meets with the US Secretary of Energy: here’s what they discussed

The meeting took place within the framework of the regional forum held in Miami, where leaders of the hemisphere address issues of security and cooperation.

Miami, Florida. – The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, held a bilateral meeting this Saturday with the United States Secretary of Energy , Chris Wright, within the framework of the regional summit called Shield of the Americas

During the meeting, the Dominican president and the US official discussed energy cooperation and strengthening relations between the two countries, as well as initiatives aimed at sustainable development and energy security in the region.

The meeting was also attended by the Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, and the United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Leah Francis Campos.

The bilateral meeting took place as part of President Abinader’s agenda during his participation in the “Shield of the Americas” summit, convened by Donald Trump, which brings together leaders of the hemisphere to address common challenges and strengthen regional cooperation.