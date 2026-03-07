The Dominican government is prepared for the impacts of the war in Iran, assures Raquel Peña

Peña urged Dominicans to remain calm in the face of any predictions generated by the conflict in Iran.

Santo Domingo — In response to the military tensions between the United States and Israel against Iran, the Dominican Government assures that it has the necessary measures in place to address potential market impacts, following warnings from several economists that the war will affect the Dominican Republic’s economy.

This was stated by the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña, after being interviewed by journalists about the war in the Middle East and the Dominican market, during a conference on female leadership at the Marriott Hotel this Thursday.

“We have a whole plan in place to anticipate the true impacts, especially economic ones, that the unfortunate war over there in the Middle East could bring,” Peña said.

She urged Dominicans to remain calm in the face of any predictions generated by the conflict in Iran.

She also pointed out that this is not the first armed conflict to occur during Luis Abinader’s presidency, and that so far, everything has been under control.

“What we are seeking above all is that the population, the most vulnerable, do not feel attacked, do not feel harmed by these situations far away, but which affect us,” expressed the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña.

Details of the war in Iran

Last Saturday, February 28th, war broke out in Iran. The conflict began with bombings and attacks carried out by the United States and Israel, and Iran has responded.

According to international media, the conflict has so far claimed the lives of more than a thousand people, including civilians and military personnel.

In addition, the attacks also ended the life of Iran’s supreme religious leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the age of 86.

Ali Khamenei ruled Iran for 36 years; he was originally from the city of Mashhad, in northeastern Iran, where his father is buried in the shrine of Imam Reza.