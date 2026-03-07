Wanted: Interpol captures Dominican “Ángel Capucha” in Colombia, alleged leader of a network operating in Cibao

“Ángel Capucha” is identified as the alleged leader of a criminal organization with operations in the provinces of Espaillat, La Vega, Santiago, Nagua, Puerto Plata and Mao, Valverde,

The National Police, through the OCN-Interpol Santo Domingo, reported the capture in Colombia of Dominican fugitive Ángel Capucha, who was wanted via an International Red Notice for his alleged involvement in a homicide that occurred in Espaillat province and for his connection to a criminal organization dedicated to multiple criminal activities.

The detainee was identified as Ángel Pascual García Vásquez, 39, against whom there was a Red Notice of International Search and Capture No. A-9-22/1-2025, by virtue of the judicial arrest order No. 598-01-2023-SARR-00317, issued for his alleged responsibility in the homicide of Juan Francisco Villar (a) Francis.

According to the preliminary report, the act he is accused of occurred on March 18, 2023, in the Los López sector, Espaillat province, allegedly motivated by a monetary debt linked to drug trafficking activities.

Investigations indicate that García Vásquez, alias”Ángel Capucha”, is identified as the alleged leader of a criminal structure with operations in the provinces of Espaillat, La Vega, Santiago, Nagua, Puerto Plata, Mao, Valverde, dedicated to the commission of crimes such as homicide, drug dealing, money laundering, extortion, and contract killing.

Authorities indicated that the capture was made possible by the exchange of information between the INTERPOL Colombia Central Bureau and the INTERPOL Santo Domingo Central Bureau, as part of INTERPOL’s actions in support of the PACCTO 2.0 project.

The arrest of the accused has been brought to the attention of the relevant judicial authorities, through the Directorate of International Legal Cooperation and Human Rights, Attorney General’s Office, for the purpose of processing the formal extradition request.