Arrested and deported In coordination with the U.S., a man who had been a fugitive for 16 years for homicide is captured

The National Police reported that, through the OCN-INTERPOL Santo Domingo and in coordination with authorities in the United States, a man who had been a fugitive from Dominican justice for 16 years was captured, accused of his alleged involvement in a homicide case and violations of the Weapons Law.

This is Ygnacio Ney Díaz, alias “Bácora”, 65 years old, who was arrested upon arrival in the country and deported from US territory on a flight operated by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), through the Las Américas International Airport Dr. José Francisco Peña Gómez (AILA).

According to the police report, Díaz was wanted by Dominican judicial authorities for events that occurred on December 17, 2010, in the province of Barahona, after which he remained evading justice for more than a decade and a half.

The arrest was made after it was verified that the accused was subject to a red notice for international arrest, andmembers of the National Police maintained him in coordination with the General Directorate of Migration

The detainee is wanted by arrest warrant No. 2909-2011, issued on February 1, 2011, by the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of the Judicial District of Barahona, which orders his arrest for his alleged involvement in homicide, as well as illegal trade, carrying, and possession of firearms.

It is currently under the control of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the corresponding legal purposes.