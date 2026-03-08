Dominican Republic reaffirms commitment to confront drug trafficking and terrorism in the Western Hemisphere alongside the United States

In the photo, Lt. Gen., ERD, Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, while walking for the official photo at the Anti-Cartel Conference of the Americas at the United States Southern Command

Doral, Florida – The Dominican Republic reaffirmed its commitment to fighting narcoterrorism and drug trafficking in the Western Hemisphere, hand in hand with the United States as a partner in bilateral relations, in the face of “common threats to the region that represent risks to hemispheric security,” according to the Minister of Defense of the Caribbean nation, Lieutenant General Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre

“The Dominican Republic reaffirms its firm commitment to the stability, democracy and development of the region,” he emphasized.

Before counterparts and heads of delegations from the hemisphere, during the “Anti-Cartels of the Americas” Conference, promoted and sponsored by the United States and headed by the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, adjutant to General Francis L. Donovan, head of the United States Southern Command, and with the presence of Stephen Miller, National Security Advisor of the White House, the Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic, Lt. Gen. ERD, Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, was emphatic in these statements and commitments assumed by the Dominican Government.

At the event held at the United States military headquarters in Miami, which was also attended by U.S. Under Secretary of War Joseph M. Humire, Fernández Onofre emphasized the importance of the Regional Conference, which brought together more than 20 regional leaders. “This provides a forum that reaffirms our shared commitment to hemispheric security and stability,” he stated.

“Our country recognizes that securing our homelands and borders is essential to advancing peace. There can be no sustainable development without security. There can be no prosperity without stability,” the Minister of Defense emphasized, speaking on behalf of the Dominican Government.

“As a Caribbean nation located in a key geostrategic position, we responsibly assume the challenge of confronting drug trafficking and narcoterrorism, transnational organized crime, and emerging threats that directly impact our societies,” the high-ranking military officer stated, while U.S. Secretary of War Hegseth was seen nodding in approval as the minister spoke.

“We strongly support this joint security declaration aimed at expanding multilateral and bilateral cooperation, strengthening our government’s comprehensive efforts in border security, protecting critical infrastructure, and consolidating our defensive capabilities,” Fernández Onofre stated.

“These challenges know no borders; therefore, our response must be collective as a region.”

“We believe in promoting peace through the legitimate forces of the State and in strategic cooperation between allied nations. Joining together in a hemispheric coalition against narco-terrorism and other shared threats is not just an option, it is a historical necessity,” said the Dominican Minister of Defense.

“We are ready to align priorities, share best practices, and explore new opportunities for collaboration that will allow us to anticipate risks, deter threats, and protect citizens.”

“Together, with political will and coordinated action, we will strengthen the security of the Western Hemisphere and build a more prosperous and secure future for our nations,” concluded the Minister of Defense of the Dominican Republic in his important and historic speech, at a pivotal geopolitical moment in the region.

This activity precedes the Shield of the Americas Presidential Summit, at which, in addition to the Dominican Republic, President Luis Abinader and other heads of state from Latin American countries will participate.

Summit:

It will be chaired by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and will take place at the luxurious Donald Trump National Golf Club in Doral

It is under constant security supervision by the United States Secret Service and major federal agencies, along with local law enforcement partners, in this case, the City of Doral Police, making “Doral a historic geopolitical security epicenter and focus of global attention” not only in regional security but also on common topics for the development of their nations.

In recent days, Doral Mayor Christi Fraga has been absent from several events, focusing entirely on the success of this event for her city and on welcoming the leaders of the Americas who are arriving in Doral for the first time, working hand in hand with her police chief, Edwin Lopez, and his teams.

This will address regional topics, strengthening democracy and prosperity in the region, as President Donald Trump has stated on multiple occasions.